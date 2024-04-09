👓 Pic du jour: Glasses gazers

Phoenix got only a partial eclipse view yesterday, but we were totally excited about it.

The big picture: Morning clouds parted in time for a nice clear view of the moon's passage in front of the sun.

At the 11:20am peak, about 64% of the sun was covered, making it look like "an upside-down Cheshire Cat smile."

Zoom in: Hundreds of locals and lots of Final Four visitors gathered outside the Arizona Science Center to see the spectacle.

Mark your calendar: The next total solar eclipse to span the U.S. will occur in 2045.