Grijalva announces cancer diagnosis

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rául Grijalva, the longest-tenured member of Arizona's congressional delegation and the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Natural Resources, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The big picture: Grijalva, of Tucson, announced yesterday morning that testing revealed he had cancer after he'd sought treatment a few weeks ago for "a persistent cough which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia."

His press statement didn't specify what kind of cancer, and a spokesperson told Axios his family hasn't released that information.

Grijalva hasn't voted in the House since Feb. 15 and has missed about 50 roll call votes since then, the Tucson Sentinel reported.

What he's saying: "This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I've begun my journey to fight this cancer," Grijalva said.

Between the lines: Grijalva, 76, has no plans to resign and will continue running for re-election, spokesman Ruben Reyes told Axios.

The announcement came one day after the deadline for candidates to file their petitions to get on the July 30 primary election ballot.

