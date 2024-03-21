Mar 21, 2024 - News

Rainbows Festival, FoodieLand Phoenix and more happening this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered.

🏳️‍🌈 Rainbows Festival

Phoenix Pride's annual festival and street fair at Heritage Square Park features music, exhibits, food trucks and more.

  • Free admission, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-6pm.

🥟 Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival

Feast on foods from across Asia at Peoria's Centennial Plaza Park.

  • Admission is $15-20, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5pm.

😋 FoodieLand Phoenix

Enjoy multicultural food, games, entertainment at Phoenix Raceway with more than 185 vendors.

  • Tickets are $6, Friday 3-10pm, Saturday and Sunday 1-10pm.

🍷 Spring Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival

Sip wines and spirits, pursue fine art and have a bite to eat at the 29th annual festival in downtown Carefree.

  • Admission $5, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm.

🏠 Miniature Show & Sale

It's a small world with sales and exhibits of miniatures at Glendale Community College, plus "make and take" projects for kids 4 and under.

  • Admission $10, Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.

🐟 Outdoor Expo

Check out Arizona's largest hands-on outdoor expo with wildlife exhibits, family fishing tanks and shooting at Ben Avery Shooting Facility.

  • Free, Saturday 9am-4pm and Sunday 9am-3pm.

Editor's note: This piece has been corrected to show the two-day Rainbows Festival starts on Saturday, not Friday.

