Rainbows Festival, FoodieLand Phoenix and more happening this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered.

🏳️‍🌈 Rainbows Festival

Phoenix Pride's annual festival and street fair at Heritage Square Park features music, exhibits, food trucks and more.

Free admission, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-6pm.

🥟 Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival

Feast on foods from across Asia at Peoria's Centennial Plaza Park.

Admission is $15-20, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5pm.

😋 FoodieLand Phoenix

Enjoy multicultural food, games, entertainment at Phoenix Raceway with more than 185 vendors.

Tickets are $6, Friday 3-10pm, Saturday and Sunday 1-10pm.

🍷 Spring Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival

Sip wines and spirits, pursue fine art and have a bite to eat at the 29th annual festival in downtown Carefree.

Admission $5, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm.

🏠 Miniature Show & Sale

It's a small world with sales and exhibits of miniatures at Glendale Community College, plus "make and take" projects for kids 4 and under.

Admission $10, Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.

🐟 Outdoor Expo

Check out Arizona's largest hands-on outdoor expo with wildlife exhibits, family fishing tanks and shooting at Ben Avery Shooting Facility.

Free, Saturday 9am-4pm and Sunday 9am-3pm.

Editor's note: This piece has been corrected to show the two-day Rainbows Festival starts on Saturday, not Friday.