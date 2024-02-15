Phoenix weekend events: Arabian Horse Show, The Chocolate Affaire and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

Happy long weekend! Check out these fun things to do with your time off:

The state's best mixologists are hosting special spirit tastings, cocktail contests and other liquor-focused events across the Valley all weekend long.

Check the schedule for times and pricing.

Owners, trainers and breeders from around the world will bring more than 2,000 horses to compete in one of the nation's top shows, which continues through Feb. 25.

Purchase tickets from $10 here.

Sweet tooths can try some of the best chocolate money can buy and enjoy food demonstrations and live music in downtown Glendale.

Free admission from 10am-7pm Saturday and Sunday.

Catch a theatrical adaptation of the beloved children's series at Arizona Financial Theatre.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday start at $38.

Scope out local artwork and sample delicious wines Friday-Sunday.