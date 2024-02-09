Make-A-Wish sends Arizona teen to the 2024 Super Bowl
Arizona teen Garrett Lee is getting a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Super Bowl with a contingent of other young people with critical illnesses through Make-A-Wish.
Why it matters: The nonprofit grants "wishes" of kids like Lee, who has a nervous system disorder, to provide hope and joy during long bouts of illness.
- This year, Make-A-Wish is sending a record 20 kids to Sunday's game.
Zoom in: Lee's adventure started Wednesday with a welcome party at Top Golf in Las Vegas, where he donned an ensemble of Kansas City Chiefs gear. He also attended the NFL Honors award show last night.
- Lee and the other wish recipients will get a behind-the-scenes look at Allegiant Stadium and a tour of Meow Wolf before Sunday's main event.
Flashback: The first kid to be granted a Super Bowl wish was 12-year-old Arizonan John Paul Serna in 1982, according to Make-A-Wish. It was the ninth wish ever granted by the organization.
