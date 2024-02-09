Arizona Make-A-Wish kid Garrett Lee at the Super Bowl welcome party at Top Golf in Las Vegas. Photo: Courtesy of Make-A-Wish Arizona

Arizona teen Garrett Lee is getting a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Super Bowl with a contingent of other young people with critical illnesses through Make-A-Wish.

Why it matters: The nonprofit grants "wishes" of kids like Lee, who has a nervous system disorder, to provide hope and joy during long bouts of illness.

This year, Make-A-Wish is sending a record 20 kids to Sunday's game.

Zoom in: Lee's adventure started Wednesday with a welcome party at Top Golf in Las Vegas, where he donned an ensemble of Kansas City Chiefs gear. He also attended the NFL Honors award show last night.

Lee and the other wish recipients will get a behind-the-scenes look at Allegiant Stadium and a tour of Meow Wolf before Sunday's main event.

Flashback: The first kid to be granted a Super Bowl wish was 12-year-old Arizonan John Paul Serna in 1982, according to Make-A-Wish. It was the ninth wish ever granted by the organization.