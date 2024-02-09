Super Bowl weekend could set Arizona sports betting records
This could be a banner weekend for Arizona's flourishing sports betting scene.
The big picture: Between a new sportsbook at the WM Phoenix Open, expanding access and interest in mobile betting, and what likely will be the most-watched Super Bowl ever, Arizonans could make record-setting wagers this weekend.
- More than 42 million American adults are expected to bet on the Super Bowl through a mobile app, bookie or brick-and-mortar sportsbook, up 41% from last year, according to American Gaming Association research.
By the numbers: Since legal sports betting started in September 2021, Arizonans have wagered more than $13.6 billion, and sportsbooks have made about $1.1 billion, per Legal Sports Report.
- The total monthly wager amount, or handle, has been increasing in Arizona since July and hit an all-time high in November (the most recent monthly data available).
Flashback: Last year's Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale was the first Big Game held in a state with legal sports betting — and at a stadium with its own sportsbook.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.