Phoenix weekend events: Barrett-Jackson, balloon classic and wine festival
The Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson auction continues into this weekend.
If that doesn't suit your fancy Axios Phoenix has some other suggestions, too:
Jurassic Quest
When and where: Friday noon-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-7pm | Arizona State Fairgrounds
Details: Life-size dinosaurs, plus dinosaur rides and other themed activities.
Cost: $25
Arizona Balloon Classic
When and where: Friday 4-9pm, Saturday 7am-9pm, Sunday 7am-noon | Goodyear Ballpark
Details: Hot-air balloons will fill the skies over Goodyear. Watch them take off or book a ride.
Cost: $25 admission, $275 for rides
Arizona Wedding Show
When and where: Saturday and Sunday, 8:30am-3pm | Phoenix Convention Center
Details: More than 200 wedding professionals, a fashion show and more at the Southwest's largest wedding show.
Cost: $12 pre-sale, $15 at the gate
Truck-A-Palooza 2024
When and where: Saturday 9am-1pm | Gilbert Regional Park
Details: Explore all kinds of vehicles, talk to the people who drive them, and check out booths from local businesses and organizations.
Cost: $5 pre-sale, $10 day of
Tempe Blooms
When and where: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm | Various locations near downtown Tempe
Details: Check out 20 large floral displays along with mural painting and live music.
Cost: Free
27th Annual Arizona Songwriters Gathering
When and where: Saturday, 10am-5pm | Glendale Public Library
Details: Celebrate songwriting with workshops, performances and networking
Cost: Free
Arizona Wine Festival
When and where: Saturday 11am-7pm, Sunday 11am-5pm | Heritage Square
Details: Tastings from 21 Arizona wineries, food trucks and more than 50 local vendors.
Cost: $35 pre-sale and $45 at the gate on Saturday, $30 and $40 on Sunday
Scottsdale Country Crawl
When and where: Saturday 2-8pm | Starting at 7295 E. Stetson Dr.
Details: Bar crawling and country music in Old Town Scottsdale.
Cost: $20
Serpientes Fiesta
When and where: Saturday 4pm | Chase Field
Details: Enjoy a celebration of Hispanic culture with art, food, music, a low-rider car show and other entertainment.
Cost: $20
