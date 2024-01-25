Share on email (opens in new window)

This life-size replica of a Mattel Matchbox toy will be auctioned off Saturday at Barrett-Jackson. Photo: Courtesy of RealTruck Inc

The Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson auction continues into this weekend.

If that doesn't suit your fancy Axios Phoenix has some other suggestions, too:

When and where: Friday noon-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-7pm | Arizona State Fairgrounds

Details: Life-size dinosaurs, plus dinosaur rides and other themed activities.

Cost: $25

When and where: Friday 4-9pm, Saturday 7am-9pm, Sunday 7am-noon | Goodyear Ballpark

Details: Hot-air balloons will fill the skies over Goodyear. Watch them take off or book a ride.

Cost: $25 admission, $275 for rides

When and where: Saturday and Sunday, 8:30am-3pm | Phoenix Convention Center

Details: More than 200 wedding professionals, a fashion show and more at the Southwest's largest wedding show.

Cost: $12 pre-sale, $15 at the gate

When and where: Saturday 9am-1pm | Gilbert Regional Park

Details: Explore all kinds of vehicles, talk to the people who drive them, and check out booths from local businesses and organizations.

Cost: $5 pre-sale, $10 day of

When and where: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm | Various locations near downtown Tempe

Details: Check out 20 large floral displays along with mural painting and live music.

Cost: Free

When and where: Saturday, 10am-5pm | Glendale Public Library

Details: Celebrate songwriting with workshops, performances and networking

Cost: Free

When and where: Saturday 11am-7pm, Sunday 11am-5pm | Heritage Square

Details: Tastings from 21 Arizona wineries, food trucks and more than 50 local vendors.

Cost: $35 pre-sale and $45 at the gate on Saturday, $30 and $40 on Sunday

When and where: Saturday 2-8pm | Starting at 7295 E. Stetson Dr.

Details: Bar crawling and country music in Old Town Scottsdale.

Cost: $20

When and where: Saturday 4pm | Chase Field

Details: Enjoy a celebration of Hispanic culture with art, food, music, a low-rider car show and other entertainment.

Cost: $20