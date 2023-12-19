Take these Arizona shelter pets home for the holidays
We know we're not the only ones who dreamed of (and repeatedly asked Santa for) a puppy under the Christmas tree.
State of play: Pets make popular gifts, but local shelter Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) is urging Arizonans to be responsible if they decide to add a furry friend to their family this holiday season.
Be smart: Make sure the person you plan to give a pet is ready for the duties and financial commitment that come along with pet ownership, AAWL communications director Kimberly Vermillion advises.
- It will be traumatic for both the human and animal if, in a few months, the owner has to surrender their pet because they can't care for it.
- Vermillion also encourages people to consider adoption instead of purchasing a pet. There are hundreds of pets without homes in metro Phoenix, and most shelters offer low-cost adoption rates. Plus, the animals will come microchipped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered.
- Even if a pet is a gift, she suggests the whole family go to the shelter together to choose it to make sure the animal is the right fit for the household
What they're saying: "Then they can spend the holidays with you so it's even better," she says.
Zoom in: Puppies and kittens are cute (and AAWL has many available for adoption), but adult and senior pets can be a better fit for busy families. And they have so much love to give! Here's a few older friends ready for their fur-ever homes:
- Taki, a 3-year-old pit bull mix who's been at AAWL since he was 6 months old. He's a staff and volunteer favorite who loves hiking.
- Baxter and Sawyer, two 8-year-old, 100-plus-pound bundles of love who are bonded and looking for a home that will take them both.
- Syrup, a 3-year-old mutt (with the world's cutest ears!) who is a little shy but loves to give hugs to his trusted humans.
- Pepsi, a pretty 2-year-old kitty who loves toys and her kitty friends.
