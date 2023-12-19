Syrup and Pepsi are available for adoption at AAWL. Photos: Courtesy of AAWL

We know we're not the only ones who dreamed of (and repeatedly asked Santa for) a puppy under the Christmas tree.

State of play: Pets make popular gifts, but local shelter Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) is urging Arizonans to be responsible if they decide to add a furry friend to their family this holiday season.

Be smart: Make sure the person you plan to give a pet is ready for the duties and financial commitment that come along with pet ownership, AAWL communications director Kimberly Vermillion advises.

It will be traumatic for both the human and animal if, in a few months, the owner has to surrender their pet because they can't care for it.

Vermillion also encourages people to consider adoption instead of purchasing a pet. There are hundreds of pets without homes in metro Phoenix, and most shelters offer low-cost adoption rates. Plus, the animals will come microchipped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

Even if a pet is a gift, she suggests the whole family go to the shelter together to choose it to make sure the animal is the right fit for the household

What they're saying: "Then they can spend the holidays with you so it's even better," she says.

Zoom in: Puppies and kittens are cute (and AAWL has many available for adoption), but adult and senior pets can be a better fit for busy families. And they have so much love to give! Here's a few older friends ready for their fur-ever homes:

Taki, a 3-year-old pit bull mix who's been at AAWL since he was 6 months old. He's a staff and volunteer favorite who loves hiking.

Baxter and Sawyer, two 8-year-old, 100-plus-pound bundles of love who are bonded and looking for a home that will take them both.

Syrup, a 3-year-old mutt (with the world's cutest ears!) who is a little shy but loves to give hugs to his trusted humans.

Pepsi, a pretty 2-year-old kitty who loves toys and her kitty friends.