Midtown Phoenix Circle K will be replaced with a new Circle K

The old Circle K at the northwest corner of 15th Avenue and Indian School Road is gone, and construction crews are hard at work to put up … a Circle K.

Yes, but: The building, which included a small store and a handful of gas pumps, is giving way to a much larger version.

Details: A 5,200-square-foot shop with five rows of gas pumps is planned for the site, according to documents filed with the City of Phoenix.

Site plans resemble a Quik Trip more than the average Circle K.

Zoom in: The original plans filed in 2019 and 2020 show the store facing 15th Avenue, on the site of the old Circle K and a small strip mall directly to the north.

Plans submitted this October show the station facing Indian School instead and taking up a third parcel on the western side of the previous convenience store.

That lot was occupied by Lucky Kitchen, a Chinese restaurant. The land is now owned by Circle K Stores Inc.

My thought bubble: The old Circle K at that spot wasn't the most convenient of convenience stores, at least if you wanted to get gas.