Midtown Phoenix Circle K will be replaced with a new Circle K
The old Circle K at the northwest corner of 15th Avenue and Indian School Road is gone, and construction crews are hard at work to put up … a Circle K.
Yes, but: The building, which included a small store and a handful of gas pumps, is giving way to a much larger version.
Details: A 5,200-square-foot shop with five rows of gas pumps is planned for the site, according to documents filed with the City of Phoenix.
- Site plans resemble a Quik Trip more than the average Circle K.
Zoom in: The original plans filed in 2019 and 2020 show the store facing 15th Avenue, on the site of the old Circle K and a small strip mall directly to the north.
- Plans submitted this October show the station facing Indian School instead and taking up a third parcel on the western side of the previous convenience store.
- That lot was occupied by Lucky Kitchen, a Chinese restaurant. The land is now owned by Circle K Stores Inc.
My thought bubble: The old Circle K at that spot wasn't the most convenient of convenience stores, at least if you wanted to get gas.
- There weren't many pumps, and the lot was so small that if you had to wait your turn to fill up your tank, the lot got crowded quickly and could be difficult to navigate.
- The new store that's planned looks a lot more convenient.
