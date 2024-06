Share on email (opens in new window)

I'm here with a review of a Tempe sandwich shop you could — but shouldn't! — overlook. With so much hoopla surrounding experiential dining and over-the-top concoctions, I found Great Harvest Bread Co. to be refreshingly simple.

State of play: The counter-service restaurant is tucked between an optometrist and a health screening facility in a strip mall near Warner Road and McClintock Drive.

Inside, there's a case of sweets and dozens of loaves of bread, made in-house daily without chemicals, preservatives, conditioners or additives.

Zoom in: In addition to baked goods to take home, they have a handful of sandwich options for onsite enjoyment.

I got one with ham, Brie, apricot Dijon mustard and apple slices. It tasted delicious and felt nourishing, and that's not easy to come by with fast-service food.

The bottom line: Unsurprisingly, the bread was the star of the show. I'll be going back soon to pick up some loaves for my own creations.