Metro Phoenix sees drop in new mothers returning to work

Data: U.S. Census; Note: Includes women ages 16 to 50; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The percentage of Phoenix-area women who recently gave birth and are participating in the workforce shrank between 2021 and 2022, per new census data.

Why it matters: Motherhood usually knocks women out of the labor force, at least temporarily — often slowing their careers and earnings growth and contributing to the gender pay gap.

By the numbers: 62% of Valley women who gave birth in the previous 12 months were participating in the labor force as of 2022, per the latest American Community Survey data.

That's down from 69% in 2021, and below 2022's national rate of almost 67%.

What's happening: The cost of child care has skyrocketed, driven in part by a lack of supply and low caretaker pay.

Arizona had one of the highest rates of family members who quit, changed or refused a job because of child care issues in 2021, per a recent report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Zoom in: While Arizona has seen significant wage growth in the past several years, it hasn't been enough to keep up with the rapidly increasing cost of living here.

More and more families are in the difficult position of deciding whether it makes sense for both parents to work, or for one to stay home with the kids.

Often, it's mothers who wind up staying home — in part because they likely make less to begin with.

Between the lines: Additionally, many new mothers return to work environments without sufficient support to balance their sometimes conflicting identities as worker and mother, says ASU professor Marcie LePine, who studies workplace stress.

While more employers are providing paid maternity leave, their assistance often halts when women return to work.

Mothers report feeling judged for needing to take lactation breaks and many don't feel comfortable asking coworkers for extra help when they need it.

What they're saying: "There's lots of feelings of guilt for new mothers that they can't be everything in both of the worlds at the same time," LePine says.

Sometimes the lack of interpersonal support drives women to leave their careers altogether, she says.

What we're watching: Remote and flexible work is making it easier for new moms to juggle parenting and their careers, Axios' Emily Peck has reported. In fact, the workplace gender gap is at a record low.