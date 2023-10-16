Celebrate the Diamondbacks playoff run with local deals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We've got a fever, and the only prescription is more Diamondbacks baseball!

State of play: It's been 16 years since the Snakes made it this far into the playoffs — and six years since they've been in the postseason period.

Fans (fair-weather and otherwise) are eager to capitalize on the excitement.

Zoom in: Here are some local businesses offering specials to celebrate the playoff run:

🍻 Wren House

The local brewery is selling special cans of its "Valley Beer" — temporarily renamed "Rally Beer" — with a red and teal design.

🐚 La Purisima Bakery

Try a traditional Mexican concha ("shell") pastry dusted with throwback teal and purple sugar.

Of note: The bakery is closed Mondays.

🧪 Arizona Science Center

Wear D-Backs gear to the Science Center on playoff game days for discounted admission.

🍨 Sweet Treats

If you make it to Chase Field for a game, celebrate with Baseball's Biggest Banana Split — a playoff promotion at one of the popular concession stands.

You tell us: Send any other D-Backs promotions you come across this week!