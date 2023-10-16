Celebrate the Diamondbacks playoff run with local deals
We've got a fever, and the only prescription is more Diamondbacks baseball!
State of play: It's been 16 years since the Snakes made it this far into the playoffs — and six years since they've been in the postseason period.
- Fans (fair-weather and otherwise) are eager to capitalize on the excitement.
Zoom in: Here are some local businesses offering specials to celebrate the playoff run:
The local brewery is selling special cans of its "Valley Beer" — temporarily renamed "Rally Beer" — with a red and teal design.
Try a traditional Mexican concha ("shell") pastry dusted with throwback teal and purple sugar.
- Of note: The bakery is closed Mondays.
Wear D-Backs gear to the Science Center on playoff game days for discounted admission.
If you make it to Chase Field for a game, celebrate with Baseball's Biggest Banana Split — a playoff promotion at one of the popular concession stands.
You tell us: Send any other D-Backs promotions you come across this week!
