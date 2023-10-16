1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Celebrate the Diamondbacks playoff run with local deals

Jessica Boehm

Photo: Courtesy of Wren House

We've got a fever, and the only prescription is more Diamondbacks baseball!

State of play: It's been 16 years since the Snakes made it this far into the playoffs — and six years since they've been in the postseason period.

  • Fans (fair-weather and otherwise) are eager to capitalize on the excitement.

Zoom in: Here are some local businesses offering specials to celebrate the playoff run:

🍻 Wren House

The local brewery is selling special cans of its "Valley Beer" — temporarily renamed "Rally Beer" — with a red and teal design.

🐚 La Purisima Bakery

Try a traditional Mexican concha ("shell") pastry dusted with throwback teal and purple sugar.

  • Of note: The bakery is closed Mondays.

🧪 Arizona Science Center

Wear D-Backs gear to the Science Center on playoff game days for discounted admission.

🍨 Sweet Treats

If you make it to Chase Field for a game, celebrate with Baseball's Biggest Banana Split — a playoff promotion at one of the popular concession stands.

You tell us: Send any other D-Backs promotions you come across this week!

