With the Powerball jackpot topping $1.7 billion ahead of Wednesday's drawing, we decided to do some daydreaming in this edition of "Hot Homes."

Why we love it: This open-concept, single-story home is in the heart of Arcadia and close to some of the best dining the Valley has to offer. And its dreamy backyard and Camelback Mountain views make dining in a great option, too.

Neighborhood: Arcadia

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 5,064 square feet

Listing agent: Garrick O'Connell with Venture REI

Features: Four en suite bathrooms, his and hers walk-in closets, wine room, glass-panel doors that open to the backyard, half-acre corner lot, pool, three-car garage

Photo: Courtesy of Garrick O'Connell with Venture REI

