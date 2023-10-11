35 mins ago - News

The $5 million Arcadia home to buy if you win the Powerball

Jessica Boehm
A home with Camelback Mountain in the background.

Photo: Courtesy of Garrick O'Connell with Venture REI

With the Powerball jackpot topping $1.7 billion ahead of Wednesday's drawing, we decided to do some daydreaming in this edition of "Hot Homes."

4602 E. Arcadia Lane — $5 million

Why we love it: This open-concept, single-story home is in the heart of Arcadia and close to some of the best dining the Valley has to offer. And its dreamy backyard and Camelback Mountain views make dining in a great option, too.

Neighborhood: Arcadia

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 5,064 square feet

Listing agent: Garrick O'Connell with Venture REI

Features: Four en suite bathrooms, his and hers walk-in closets, wine room, glass-panel doors that open to the backyard, half-acre corner lot, pool, three-car garage

A backyard with a pool.
Photo: Courtesy of Garrick O'Connell with Venture REI
A modern kitchen.
Photo: Courtesy of Garrick O'Connell with Venture REI
A living room.
Photo: Courtesy of Garrick O'Connell with Venture REI
A wine room.
Photo: Courtesy of Garrick O'Connell with Venture REI
