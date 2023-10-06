Celebrate Greek, Japanese and Mexican culture this weekend in the Valley
The Arizona State Fair is happening, and it's First Friday, too.
But if neither of those is your thing, we've got some other fun things to do this weekend:
Taste of Japan
When and where: Saturday from noon-9pm, and Sunday from 11am-8pm | Heritage Square
Details: Enjoy Japanese food, pop culture, anime, cosplay, merchandise, entertainment and activities. The VIP package gets you into the premium sake tasting.
Cost: $15 for one day, $25 for two days. Kids ages 12 and younger are free with a paid guardian.
Jimmy Buffett Tribute Party
When and where: Saturday, 4pm | The Duce
Details: Put on your finest parrothead attire and celebrate the music, lifestyle and legacy of the recently departed Jimmy Buffett.
Cost: Free, but make sure to register for a spot.
The 24th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival
When and where: Saturday, 7pm | Chandler Center for the Arts
Details: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with traditional Mexican music and dance, featuring Deyra Barrera, Alan Ponce, Herencia Mexicana Arizona, Mariachi Sonido de Mexico and Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas.
Cost: $48-$88
The Original Phoenix Greek Festival
When and where: Friday from 5-10-pm, Saturday from 11am-10pm, and Sunday from 11am-6pm | Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Details: The 62nd annual Greek festival features food, music, dancing, art, jewelry and more.
Cost: $5
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.