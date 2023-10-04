25 mins ago - News

Hot homes: What $430,000 buys you in central and suburban Phoenix

Jessica Boehm
A small kitchen and living room.

Photo: Courtesy of Kelsey Donovan with Keller Williams Arizona Realty

What does $430,000 buy you in the Valley?

We found two great listings — one in central Phoenix and another in the burbs.

3633 N. 3rd Ave. Unit 2061 — $425,000

Why we love it: This townhouse is walking distance from great restaurants and the light rail.

Neighborhood: Central Avenue Corridor

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,252 square feet

Listing agent: Kelsey Donovan with Keller Williams Arizona Realty

Features: Gated community, high ceilings, granite countertops, wood-burning fireplace, two walk-in closets

A bedroom.
Photo: Courtesy of Kelsey Donovan with Keller Williams Arizona Realty
A kitchen table.
Photo: Courtesy of Kelsey Donovan with Keller Williams Arizona Realty
A small balcony.
Photo: Courtesy of Kelsey Donovan with Keller Williams Arizona Realty

12346 W. Palo Verde Dr. — $432,000

Why we love it: The large backyard could be remodeled into an entertainment hub.

Neighborhood: Wigwam Creek North (Litchfield Park)

Specs: 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,038 square feet

Listing agent: Naseem Mirza with Opendoor

Features: Fresh paint, new flooring, kitchen island, walk-in closet, double sinks

A tract home.
Photo: Courtesy of Naseem Mirza with Opendoor
A kitchen.
Photo: Courtesy of Naseem Mirza with Opendoor
A living room.
Photo: Courtesy of Naseem Mirza with Opendoor
A large backyard.
Photo: Courtesy of Naseem Mirza with Opendoor
