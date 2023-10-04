Share on email (opens in new window)

What does $430,000 buy you in the Valley?

We found two great listings — one in central Phoenix and another in the burbs.

Why we love it: This townhouse is walking distance from great restaurants and the light rail.

Neighborhood: Central Avenue Corridor

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,252 square feet

Listing agent: Kelsey Donovan with Keller Williams Arizona Realty

Features: Gated community, high ceilings, granite countertops, wood-burning fireplace, two walk-in closets

Photo: Courtesy of Kelsey Donovan with Keller Williams Arizona Realty

Photo: Courtesy of Kelsey Donovan with Keller Williams Arizona Realty

Photo: Courtesy of Kelsey Donovan with Keller Williams Arizona Realty

Why we love it: The large backyard could be remodeled into an entertainment hub.

Neighborhood: Wigwam Creek North (Litchfield Park)

Specs: 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,038 square feet

Listing agent: Naseem Mirza with Opendoor

Features: Fresh paint, new flooring, kitchen island, walk-in closet, double sinks

Photo: Courtesy of Naseem Mirza with Opendoor

Photo: Courtesy of Naseem Mirza with Opendoor

Photo: Courtesy of Naseem Mirza with Opendoor