Hot homes: What $430,000 buys you in central and suburban Phoenix
What does $430,000 buy you in the Valley?
We found two great listings — one in central Phoenix and another in the burbs.
3633 N. 3rd Ave. Unit 2061 — $425,000
Why we love it: This townhouse is walking distance from great restaurants and the light rail.
Neighborhood: Central Avenue Corridor
Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,252 square feet
Listing agent: Kelsey Donovan with Keller Williams Arizona Realty
Features: Gated community, high ceilings, granite countertops, wood-burning fireplace, two walk-in closets
12346 W. Palo Verde Dr. — $432,000
Why we love it: The large backyard could be remodeled into an entertainment hub.
Neighborhood: Wigwam Creek North (Litchfield Park)
Specs: 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,038 square feet
Listing agent: Naseem Mirza with Opendoor
Features: Fresh paint, new flooring, kitchen island, walk-in closet, double sinks
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.