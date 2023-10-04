Data: Redfin; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

You might find slightly better real estate deals if you're open to suburban living.

What's happening: Home prices in suburban parts of the Valley increased by 65% from March 2019 to this September. Meanwhile, they increased 72% in urban parts of the Valley, according to Redfin.

Why it matters: More Americans than ever think it's a bad time to buy, according to a recent Gallup survey. The percentage hasn't been this high since Gallup started asking the question in 1978.

The big picture: Mortgage rates soared past 7% this summer, and "they're unlikely to fall in a meaningful way," Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride tells Axios.

The good news: Home prices have moderated in Phoenix after two years of what real estate experts called "unsustainable growth."

Zoom in: The Valley's median home price in September hovered around $430,000, about $5,000 lower than August, The Arizona Republic reported.

1 bad prediction: Goldman Sachs in January predicted Phoenix could see a 25% decline in home prices in 2023. So far, that hasn't happened. In fact, prices have risen since then.

