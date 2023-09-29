What a government shutdown would mean for Arizona residents

An impending federal government shutdown could impact services and pay for thousands of Arizonans as soon as this weekend.

Driving the news: Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to fund the U.S. government. Deals can — and do — come together quickly, but it's not looking good.

The big picture: If a government shutdown takes place, federal functions deemed nonessential could be suspended, affecting health programs, government assistance, Food and Drug Administration inspections and small business loans, Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.

Paychecks will be paused for all federal employees, whether they're deemed essential or not.

The latest: Gov. Katie Hobbs said last week the state was prepared to keep the Grand Canyon open with other funding resources.

"The Grand Canyon is a pillar of our state and provides good-paying jobs for hundreds of Arizonans while showcasing one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World to those who visit. I am proud to offer resources to keep the park open and am committed to ensuring Arizonans are protected from Washington's failure," she said in a statement.

Yes, but: Other national parks facilities that require staff, including restrooms, visitor centers and campgrounds, would be paused during a shutdown.

Zoom in: About 59,000 Arizonans are employed by the federal government, according to the state Office of Economic Opportunity. Hundreds of thousands more rely on federal aid programs.

Zoom out: Mail delivery, Social Security payments, and health care for veterans and Medicare and Medicaid recipients will continue across the nation.

Commercial air travel will also continue, though TSA agents and air traffic controllers will be expected to work without pay, which could lead to staffing issues if people decide not to show up for work.

Yes, but: The Small Business Administration, the Federal Housing Administration, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Department of Agriculture will stop processing some new loans, per a memo from the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, an advisory arm of congressional Democrats.