Sorry, Phoenix homeowners: No one wants your fixer-upper
The majority of homes for sale in metro Phoenix are taking longer to find an interested buyer, according to new Redfin data.
- This is a reversal from the market frenzy in 2020 and 2021, when sellers received multiple offers within days (if not hours) of listing their homes.
Why it matters: Houses that stay on the market for more than a month are usually overpriced or in need of major work, according to Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr.
What's happening: Buyers, already hampered by gravity-defying prices and mortgage rates, don't want to spring for a home that looks like an HGTV "before" photo, Axios' Sami Sparber reports.
By the numbers: Metro Phoenix homes went off-market after a median of 42 days in July, compared with 32 days a year earlier, per Redfin.
- Around 27% of Phoenix-area homes were snapped up in two weeks or less.
- That's a slightly larger percentage than the same time last year but still well below the national rate of 41%, Redfin found.
Be smart: "Fixer-upper" listings made up 0.1% of sales here in the first half of 2023, per Zillow data, while those advertised as redone made up about 22%.
The big picture: Self-identified fixer-uppers are typically selling for less, and more slowly, than expected, according to Zillow data shared with Axios.
The bottom line: "Most homebuyers right now simply don't have enough money left over to invest in major repairs or remodeling," Marr tells The Wall Street Journal.
