This week's hot home is a remodeled midcentury listing in one of our favorite parts of the Valley.

Why we love it: It's walking distance from Los Olivos Park, Provision Coffee and Original ChopShop.

Neighborhood: Sharondale South

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,428 square feet

Listing agent: Marcy Hernandez with HomeSmart

Features: Quartz countertops, gas stove, open floor plan, two en suite bathrooms, artificial turf

Photo: Courtesy of Marcy Hernandez with HomeSmart

