Hot home: Mid-century Phoenix charmer for $765K
This week's hot home is a remodeled midcentury listing in one of our favorite parts of the Valley.
3016 E. Turney Ave. — $765,000
Why we love it: It's walking distance from Los Olivos Park, Provision Coffee and Original ChopShop.
Neighborhood: Sharondale South
Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,428 square feet
Listing agent: Marcy Hernandez with HomeSmart
Features: Quartz countertops, gas stove, open floor plan, two en suite bathrooms, artificial turf
