17 mins ago - News

Hot home: Mid-century Phoenix charmer for $765K

Jessica Boehm
A remodeled kitchen.

Photo: Marcy Hernandez with HomeSmart

This week's hot home is a remodeled midcentury listing in one of our favorite parts of the Valley.

3016 E. Turney Ave. — $765,000

Why we love it: It's walking distance from Los Olivos Park, Provision Coffee and Original ChopShop.

Neighborhood: Sharondale South

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,428 square feet

Listing agent: Marcy Hernandez with HomeSmart

Features: Quartz countertops, gas stove, open floor plan, two en suite bathrooms, artificial turf

The exterior of a midcentury home.
Photo: Courtesy of Marcy Hernandez with HomeSmart
A remodeled bathroom.
Photo: Courtesy of Marcy Hernandez with HomeSmart
A patio and artificial turf lawn.
Photo: Courtesy of Marcy Hernandez with HomeSmart
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more