Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former Govs. Fife Symington and Jan Brewer in January 2023. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

Katie Hobbs isn't the first governor to attempt an end run around a recalcitrant Senate that wouldn't approve a gubernatorial agency director nominee.

Catch up quick: Hobbs on Monday announced she was withdrawing the nominations of 13 directors who hadn't yet received Senate confirmation and instead named them "executive deputy directors" who will continue running their agencies.

Arizona's first Democratic governor in 14 years faced extraordinary resistance in getting her nominees confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, where President Warren Petersen created a new committee to vet them.

The Committee on Director Nominations delayed hearings for many nominees and still hasn't held hearings for some, while the full Senate hasn't held confirmation votes for some nominees who were approved by the committee.

Committee chair Sen. Jake Hoffman subjected some nominees to intense scrutiny, leading Hobbs to withdraw names after raising issues with their records.

Flashback: The Democrat-controlled Senate voted down the Republican Gov. Fife Symington's Arizona Department of Administration (ADOA) director in June 1991.

Symington quickly reappointed Gerard Tobin to the director position.

Days later, he struck a deal with Senate President Pete Rios to move Tobin into the deputy director position and reappoint him as director the following year.

Symington said he would appoint an acting ADOA director until Tobin could be reappointed. But Tobin ran the agency as deputy director until his resignation in February 1992, before a scheduled confirmation vote on his nomination.

What they're saying: "I ran a circle around the Senate's approval right, basically," Symington tells Axios Phoenix.

As governor, it's important to have agency heads you believe in who can carry out your agenda, he says.

Symington calls the current situation with Hobbs' nominees "sort of a trainwreck" and says it "seems a bit over the top."

Why it matters: Symington's maneuvering means there's some precedent for what Hobbs did with her unconfirmed agency heads.

Agency directors can serve for only one year without confirmation, and Petersen says that's true for Hobbs' nominees, regardless of their title.

Yes, but: There are significant differences between Hobbs' and Symington's situations.

Symington's nominee was formally rejected by the Senate and Hobbs' weren't. Therefore, his actions were more defiant of the statutory confirmation process, former Symington chief of staff Chris Herstam tells Axios Phoenix.

The governor "liked a good fight and he said, 'I want to see a vote on the floor,'" Herstam says.

Symington says "Hobbs is facing a taller mountain to climb" because the Senate has put the brakes on far more of her nominees.

Of note: Hobbs' executive deputy directors will have the same salaries they had as official agency heads, ADOA spokesperson Megan Rose tells Axios Phoenix.