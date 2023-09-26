5 Arizona breweries win medals at Great American Beer Festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

Arizona breweries took home six medals from the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) over the weekend.

Why it matters: GABF is the most prestigious U.S. beer contest, and this year's medal count was Arizona's largest since 2019.

What they're saying: "We've proven again and again that Arizona produces world-class beers worthy of the state's natural beauty and our sunny economic future," Arizona Craft Brewers Guild director Rob Fullmer said on Facebook.

Full winners list:

The intrigue: Gilbert's Flying Basset Brewing, the only Arizona gold medal winner, is closing at the end of the month after six years in operation.

1 cool thing: Basin and Range in Tucson just launched in June.