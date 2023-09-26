5 Arizona breweries win medals at Great American Beer Festival
Arizona breweries took home six medals from the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) over the weekend.
Why it matters: GABF is the most prestigious U.S. beer contest, and this year's medal count was Arizona's largest since 2019.
What they're saying: "We've proven again and again that Arizona produces world-class beers worthy of the state's natural beauty and our sunny economic future," Arizona Craft Brewers Guild director Rob Fullmer said on Facebook.
Full winners list:
- Flying Basset Brewing: Citrus Snack (gold in Contemporary Gose)
- Basin and Range Brewing: In Bloom (silver in Contemporary Gose)
- Lumberyard Brewing Co.: Railhead Red (silver in Extra Special Bitter)
- Fate Brewing Co.: Fate Single Hop Sour (bronze in American Sour Ale)
- Wren House Brewing Co.: Hooks & Dun and Blue Quad Roller Skates (bronzes in Extra Special Bitter and Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale)
The intrigue: Gilbert's Flying Basset Brewing, the only Arizona gold medal winner, is closing at the end of the month after six years in operation.
1 cool thing: Basin and Range in Tucson just launched in June.
