5 Arizona breweries win medals at Great American Beer Festival

Jeremy Duda
Illustration of beer foam overflowing from a trophy.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Arizona breweries took home six medals from the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) over the weekend.

Why it matters: GABF is the most prestigious U.S. beer contest, and this year's medal count was Arizona's largest since 2019.

What they're saying: "We've proven again and again that Arizona produces world-class beers worthy of the state's natural beauty and our sunny economic future," Arizona Craft Brewers Guild director Rob Fullmer said on Facebook.

Full winners list:

The intrigue: Gilbert's Flying Basset Brewing, the only Arizona gold medal winner, is closing at the end of the month after six years in operation.

1 cool thing: Basin and Range in Tucson just launched in June.

