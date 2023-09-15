How to find a COVID-19 vaccine in metro Phoenix

Arizonans should be able to get the updated COVID vaccines early next week.

Catch up quick: The CDC on Tuesday recommended the new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for anyone ages 6 months and older.

The shots are expected to take aim at circulating strains, including the EG.5, or Eris, strain, which the CDC said accounted for 21.5% of cases as of Sept. 2, as well as a newer variant, FL.1.5.1, dubbed Fornax, which accounted for 14.5% of U.S. infections.

Why it matters: The new, fast-spreading variants led to an increase in COVID cases across Arizona starting in late July, per Arizona Department of Health Services data.

While these strains are less deadly than previous ones, hospitalizations were up in August.

Zoom in: Both CVS and Walgreens announced they expect to have the updated shots available at all locations by Monday. Some pharmacies may receive them as early as today.

Between the lines: The Maricopa County Public Health Department has ordered the vaccines but does not yet know when they will arrive, spokesperson Sonia Singh tells Axios Phoenix.

When they do, the department will offer them at its clinics.

Of note: The new vaccine is covered by all insurances. There are government assistance programs to cover the cost for the uninsured.

Yes, but: Experts say people without insurance will have a harder time accessing vaccines because the federal government is no longer guaranteeing their availability at no cost, Axios' Maya Goldman and Jason Millman report.