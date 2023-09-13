40 mins ago - News
Hot home: Litchfield Park compound for $1.4 million
This week, we're going way out west to Litchfield Park, where we've found a stunning listing with a backyard that'll make you never want to leave home.
3510 N. Mansfield Drive — $1.4 million
Why we love it: This home has two guest houses and outdoor amenities galore — perfect for entertaining central city friends who make the trek to visit on the wide-open West Valley.
Neighborhood: Litchfield Farms
Specs: 8 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 5,563 square feet
Listing agent: Charles Barrett with West USA Realty
Features: Chef's kitchen, multiple fireplaces, RV gate, balcony, covered patio, built-in grill, in-ground trampoline, sport court, pool, spa and waterslides
