Hot home: Litchfield Park compound for $1.4 million

Jessica Boehm
A giant house

3510 N. Mansfield Drive. Photo: Courtesy of Charles Barrett with West USA Realty

This week, we're going way out west to Litchfield Park, where we've found a stunning listing with a backyard that'll make you never want to leave home.

3510 N. Mansfield Drive — $1.4 million

Why we love it: This home has two guest houses and outdoor amenities galore — perfect for entertaining central city friends who make the trek to visit on the wide-open West Valley.

Neighborhood: Litchfield Farms

Specs: 8 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 5,563 square feet

Listing agent: Charles Barrett with West USA Realty

Features: Chef's kitchen, multiple fireplaces, RV gate, balcony, covered patio, built-in grill, in-ground trampoline, sport court, pool, spa and waterslides

A backyard with waterslides and grass
3510 N. Mansfield Drive. Photo: Courtesy of Charles Barrett with West USA Realty
A basketball court.
3510 N. Mansfield Drive. Photo: Courtesy of Charles Barrett with West USA Realty
A kitchen.
3510 N. Mansfield Drive. Photo: Courtesy of Charles Barrett with West USA Realty
