Dig in for Arizona Restaurant Week
The fall edition of Arizona Restaurant Week begins Friday. The event lasts 10 days, but if you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, it's a perfect opportunity to get out and try something new.
State of play: Participating restaurants offer a prix fixe menu for $33, $44 or $55.
- And with 180-plus restaurants, there's a bit of everything on the menu.
- Tastes and prices vary, and there's plenty of recommendations out there, but we picked a few we thought looked particularly tasty.
Jeremy's recommendations:
First course: Mixed greens or Caesar salad
Entrée: Shrimp and grits, sugar-cured duck breast, braised beef short ribs or 8oz. filet mignon
Dessert: Huckleberry cheesecake, pecan pie or ancho chocolate torte
Price: $55
Starter: Pork gyoza, veggie egg rolls, crispy tuna or cucumber salad
Entrée: Kanto beef, ramen, yellowtail collar, poke bowl or signature roll
Dessert: Cheesecake or mochi ice cream
Price: $44
First course: Spinach salad, house salad or spicy veggie tostada
Entrée: Pernil asado, peasant paella, chicken chile relleno or vegetable enchiladas
Dessert: Ancho chile torte or horchata bread pudding
Price: $33 (there's also a separate $44 menu)
Jessica's recommendations:
First course: Chef's amuse bouche and choice of crispy salt and pepper shrimp, Maine lobster bisque or classic Caesar salad
Entrée: Chef's season fish, Norwegian salmon, 8-ounce center-cut filet mignon or double breast of chicken
Dessert: Bananas Foster butter cake, ice cream or fresh seasonal berries with cream
Price: $55
First course: Spicy halibut ceviche, organic beet salad, roasted bone marrow, baby gems or grilled whole wings
Entrée: Chili relleno, mesquite grilled achiote chicken, sweet potato enchiladas, costillas de rez, roasted pork shank or green chile pork chimichanga
Dessert: Tres leche cake or flan
Price: $44
Appetizer: Zuppa, roasted delicata squash or pull-apart garlic bread
Entrée: Butternut squash agnolotti, bucatini sugo all'amatriciana or strozzapreti pasta
Dessert: Rum cake or traditional cannoli
Price: $33
