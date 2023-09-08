Share on email (opens in new window)

The fall edition of Arizona Restaurant Week begins Friday. The event lasts 10 days, but if you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, it's a perfect opportunity to get out and try something new.

State of play: Participating restaurants offer a prix fixe menu for $33, $44 or $55.

And with 180-plus restaurants, there's a bit of everything on the menu.

Tastes and prices vary, and there's plenty of recommendations out there, but we picked a few we thought looked particularly tasty.

Jeremy's recommendations:

Roaring Fork

First course: Mixed greens or Caesar salad

Entrée: Shrimp and grits, sugar-cured duck breast, braised beef short ribs or 8oz. filet mignon

Dessert: Huckleberry cheesecake, pecan pie or ancho chocolate torte

Price: $55

Obon

Starter: Pork gyoza, veggie egg rolls, crispy tuna or cucumber salad

Entrée: Kanto beef, ramen, yellowtail collar, poke bowl or signature roll

Dessert: Cheesecake or mochi ice cream

Price: $44

Fuego at The Clarendon

First course: Spinach salad, house salad or spicy veggie tostada

Entrée: Pernil asado, peasant paella, chicken chile relleno or vegetable enchiladas

Dessert: Ancho chile torte or horchata bread pudding

Price: $33 (there's also a separate $44 menu)

Jessica's recommendations:

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

First course: Chef's amuse bouche and choice of crispy salt and pepper shrimp, Maine lobster bisque or classic Caesar salad

Entrée: Chef's season fish, Norwegian salmon, 8-ounce center-cut filet mignon or double breast of chicken

Dessert: Bananas Foster butter cake, ice cream or fresh seasonal berries with cream

Price: $55

Chantico

First course: Spicy halibut ceviche, organic beet salad, roasted bone marrow, baby gems or grilled whole wings

Entrée: Chili relleno, mesquite grilled achiote chicken, sweet potato enchiladas, costillas de rez, roasted pork shank or green chile pork chimichanga

Dessert: Tres leche cake or flan

Price: $44

The Sicilian Butcher

Appetizer: Zuppa, roasted delicata squash or pull-apart garlic bread

Entrée: Butternut squash agnolotti, bucatini sugo all'amatriciana or strozzapreti pasta

Dessert: Rum cake or traditional cannoli

Price: $33