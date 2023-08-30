Share on email (opens in new window)

The median home price in metro Phoenix was $447,505 in July, according to Zillow.

So, we rounded up some of the best townhomes and single-family houses on the market around that price point:

Why we love it: The vast hiking trails of South Mountain Park and Preserve are literally in the backyard. And, the updated living space will make you feel at peace indoors, too.

Neighborhood: South Mountain

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,050 square feet

Listing agent: Suzanne Daniels with Opendoor

Features: Vaulted ceilings, new appliances, fireplace, walk-in closet and new flooring

4906 E Siesta Drive #3. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor

4906 E Siesta Drive #3. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor

4906 E Siesta Drive #3. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor

Why we love it: The large backyard has the potential to be an entertainer's dream space.

Neighborhood: Tolleson

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,310 square feet

Listing agent: Dianna Wood with Opendoor

Features: Extensive kitchen storage, partial floor replacement, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet.

8725 W. Hammond Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor

8725 W. Hammond Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor

8725 W. Hammond Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor

8725 W. Hammond Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor

Why we love it: The open floor plan and modern touches throughout make this 1960s townhome feel timeless.

Neighborhood: Arcadia Lite

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,973 square feet

Listing agent: Bre Roberts with Hague Partners

Features: Remodeled kitchen, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, storage shed and new A/C unit

3882 N. 30th St. Photo: Courtesy of Bre Roberts with Hague Partners

3882 N. 30th St. Photo: Courtesy of Bre Roberts with Hague Partners

3882 N. 30th St. Photo: Courtesy of Bre Roberts with Hague Partners

3882 N. 30th St. Photo: Courtesy of Bre Roberts with Hague Partners

Why we love it: The layout makes the living space practical and welcoming.

Neighborhood: Glendale

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,798 square feet

Listing agent: Kiara Cadillo with Opendoor

Features: Kitchen island, brick fireplace, updated flooring, covered backyard sitting area

4618 W. Berridge Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor

4618 W. Berridge Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor

4618 W. Berridge Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor