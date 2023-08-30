Hot homes: What $450K gets you in metro Phoenix
The median home price in metro Phoenix was $447,505 in July, according to Zillow.
- So, we rounded up some of the best townhomes and single-family houses on the market around that price point:
4906 E. Siesta Drive #3 — $420,000
Why we love it: The vast hiking trails of South Mountain Park and Preserve are literally in the backyard. And, the updated living space will make you feel at peace indoors, too.
Neighborhood: South Mountain
Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,050 square feet
Listing agent: Suzanne Daniels with Opendoor
Features: Vaulted ceilings, new appliances, fireplace, walk-in closet and new flooring
8725 W. Hammond Lane — $421,000
Why we love it: The large backyard has the potential to be an entertainer's dream space.
Neighborhood: Tolleson
Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,310 square feet
Listing agent: Dianna Wood with Opendoor
Features: Extensive kitchen storage, partial floor replacement, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet.
3882 N. 30th St. — $429,000
Why we love it: The open floor plan and modern touches throughout make this 1960s townhome feel timeless.
Neighborhood: Arcadia Lite
Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,973 square feet
Listing agent: Bre Roberts with Hague Partners
Features: Remodeled kitchen, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, storage shed and new A/C unit
4618 W. Berridge Lane — $433,000
Why we love it: The layout makes the living space practical and welcoming.
Neighborhood: Glendale
Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,798 square feet
Listing agent: Kiara Cadillo with Opendoor
Features: Kitchen island, brick fireplace, updated flooring, covered backyard sitting area
