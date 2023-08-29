1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Chik-fil-A has something new with its Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich

Jeremy Duda
A piece of fried chicken with an orange and red sauce on it in a hamburger bun.

Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

I'm often a creature of habit when it comes to restaurants, and at few places is that truer than Chik-fil-A, where I almost exclusively get the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich.

  • But when I saw the newest item they introduced Monday, it seemed right up my alley, so I gave it a try.

What I ordered: The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is Chik-fil-A's latest limited-time-only offering.

  • It's their classic Chik-fil-A sandwich with a few extra ingredients — honey, pickled jalapeños and pimento cheese sauce.
  • Naturally, I went with the spicy fillet.

The verdict: The sweet and spicy mix was a good change of pace from their regular fare, and the creamy pimento cheese sauce was a nice touch.

  • It had a nice little kick from the jalapeños, and ordering with the spicy fillet added to the heat.
  • All in all, it's an enjoyable sandwich, one that I'll order again before the limited run is over.

They also introduced a new Caramel Crumble Milkshake, but I haven't tried that yet.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more