I'm often a creature of habit when it comes to restaurants, and at few places is that truer than Chik-fil-A, where I almost exclusively get the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich.

But when I saw the newest item they introduced Monday, it seemed right up my alley, so I gave it a try.

What I ordered: The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is Chik-fil-A's latest limited-time-only offering.

It's their classic Chik-fil-A sandwich with a few extra ingredients — honey, pickled jalapeños and pimento cheese sauce.

Naturally, I went with the spicy fillet.

The verdict: The sweet and spicy mix was a good change of pace from their regular fare, and the creamy pimento cheese sauce was a nice touch.

It had a nice little kick from the jalapeños, and ordering with the spicy fillet added to the heat.

All in all, it's an enjoyable sandwich, one that I'll order again before the limited run is over.

They also introduced a new Caramel Crumble Milkshake, but I haven't tried that yet.