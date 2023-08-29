1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Chik-fil-A has something new with its Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich
I'm often a creature of habit when it comes to restaurants, and at few places is that truer than Chik-fil-A, where I almost exclusively get the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich.
- But when I saw the newest item they introduced Monday, it seemed right up my alley, so I gave it a try.
What I ordered: The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is Chik-fil-A's latest limited-time-only offering.
- It's their classic Chik-fil-A sandwich with a few extra ingredients — honey, pickled jalapeños and pimento cheese sauce.
- Naturally, I went with the spicy fillet.
The verdict: The sweet and spicy mix was a good change of pace from their regular fare, and the creamy pimento cheese sauce was a nice touch.
- It had a nice little kick from the jalapeños, and ordering with the spicy fillet added to the heat.
- All in all, it's an enjoyable sandwich, one that I'll order again before the limited run is over.
They also introduced a new Caramel Crumble Milkshake, but I haven't tried that yet.
