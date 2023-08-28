Wildcats look to build on last season's success in Fisch's third year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Arizona Wildcats won the Territorial Cup in 2022. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

For the first time in years, the Arizona Wildcats have some success to build on as they start a new football season, their last in the Pac-12.

Catch up quick: UofA went 5-7 last season, finishing eighth in the conference.

For most teams, that wouldn't be good. For the Wildcats, who were 1-11 the year before, it was a substantial improvement in Jedd Fisch's second year as head coach.

They also notched their first win over ASU since 2016.

State of play: Expectations for the Cats are once again modest. The preseason media poll has them finishing eighth, as they did last year, which appears to be the consensus among various preseason rankings.

For a team that hasn't been to a bowl game or had a winning record since 2017, it's something.

And they're still projected to finish ahead of the Sun Devils, whom the media picked to finish 10th.

1 big QB: Washington transfer Jayden de Laura is back for his second year as Arizona's starting quarterback.

Last year, he threw for 3,685 yards — 14th nationally.

De Laura "may not be Heisman caliber, but he's a seasoned quarterback," The Athletic wrote in its Pac-12 preview.

Zoom in: UofA lost top receiver Dorian Singer, whose 1,105 yards were second best in the Pac-12, to conference rival USC.

Yes, but: The Cats' receiver corps stands out as one of its biggest strengths.

The Cats' receiver corps stands out as one of its biggest strengths. Jacob Cowing's 1,034 receiving yards ranked fourth in the Pac-12 last season, and all eyes will be on Tetairoa McMillan, a top 2022 recruit who had 702 yards and eighth touchdowns — more than Cowing or Singer, and tied for third most in the conference — his freshman year.

Between the lines: The Cats' defense was a weak spot last year, and it's unclear whether things will get better in 2023.

They gave up 467.7 yards per game last year, which ranked 125th nationally, and 36.5 points per game, which ranked 126th.

But safety Genesis Smith has already "generated rave reviews," ESPN wrote, and could provide an immediate boost to UofA's secondary.

Jeremy's thought bubble: No one is expecting Arizona to compete for a playoff spot or the conference crown.

But as long as Fisch shows he and the Cats can make some progress in what will likely be an extensive rebuilding process, that'll be good enough for me.

What's next: The Cats open their season on Saturday at home against Northern Arizona University.