We've made it to the weekend!

If you've waited to see "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer," you can get a $4 movie ticket, or check out some other cool happenings around the Valley.

When and where: Friday, 4-10pm | Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe

Details: Pedal Haus is celebrating its recent renovation — which added a stage and 50 seats — with live music from three local bands, $1 beers for the first 200 who RSVP on Eventbrite, a special beer release in collaboration with The Shop Beer Co., ASU football ticket package giveaways and other prizes.

Cost: Free admission!

When and where: Saturday, 11am-8pm, and Sunday, 11am-4pm | Mesa Convention Center

Details: This inaugural event from Terror Trader will feature more than 100 horror vendors, spooky photo ops, film screenings, celebrity signings, prizes and more. Dress up in your spookiest costume and come prepared for fun, frights and plenty of surprises.

Cost: $15-20

When and where: Sunday, throughout the day | AMC and Harkins theaters across the Valley

Details: It's the second annual National Cinema Day, which means it's $4 movie day. Get cheap tickets and discounts on popcorn and sodas.

Cost: You probably already know this, but it's $4.