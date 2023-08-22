A giant soft pretzel with big grains of salt and a cup of processed cheese sauce is a simple but delightful culinary pleasure, and pretzel buns are all the rage these days.

So I figured I had to try out the new Wetzel's concept, which aims to take pretzels to the next frontier.

Driving the news: Twisted by Wetzel's recently opened at Prasada Parkway and Waddell Road in Surprise.

It's the concept's first location in Arizona and second overall. The first was in La Habra in Orange County, California.

What I ordered: Everything on the menu seemed unique, pretzel-wise, so I picked out a couple of items to try.

Baja Boardwalk: Twisted has several all-beef hot dogs in pretzel buns, this one with cilantro sauce, jalapeño, slaw, green onion and Tajin.

Twisted has several all-beef hot dogs in pretzel buns, this one with cilantro sauce, jalapeño, slaw, green onion and Tajin. Nashville Heat: It's also got several traditional pretzels with various toppings, so I got one with the signature Twisted sauce and spicy Nashville seasoning.

The verdict: It was worth trying, but I wasn't wowed. The Nashville Heat pretzel wasn't bad, adding a little sweetness to the advertised spice. The hot dog was OK, but if that's what you're in the market for, there are plenty of good spots around the Valley.