I have some sad news: Sin Muerte, the downtown vegetarian restaurant I raved about last month, is closing after less than a year in business.

What they're saying: "When we created this concept, our team was passionate about delivering an experience that wasn't just plant-based, but that stood on its own as a different approach to the food scene here in Phoenix," the owners said on Instagram last week.

"At the end of the day though, it just didn't work."

What's next: It's not all bad. The owners, who also operate Belly in the Melrose neighborhood and in Gilbert, are working on a "totally different" concept to bring to the super-funky Mission-style building.

"Who knows, perhaps Sin will pop back up somewhere in due time as well," they said.

A prayer to the culinary gods: May the caramelized eggplant and cashew yogurt dip make a comeback at the new restaurant. 🙏

Be smart: Sin Muerte is open through Friday if you want to try it before it is, well, just muerte (dead).