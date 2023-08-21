1 hour ago - Sports
Vote for ASU in our Axios game day tradition competition
🏈 Your resident Sun Devil, here! College football kicks off next week and Axios Local is having some competitive fun with a bracket to see which university has the best gameday traditions.
Driving the news: Today we face San Diego State University. They have a football team? Could have fooled us.
- Vote here by noon on Monday to get us to the next round where maybe we'll face a real football school. 💅
My favorite tradition: Beating UofA. Just kidding — kind of. 😂
But, seriously: There are too many good ones to pick a favorite, like:
- The guarding of the A (which we need to do a better job of, tbh)
- Sparky stomping the bus
- Counting Sparky's pushups
- Chanting after first downs
- Shaking keys before kickoff
