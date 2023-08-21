1 hour ago - Sports

Vote for ASU in our Axios game day tradition competition

Jessica Boehm
Sparky the Sun Devil on a football field.

Sparky takes the field in 2021. Photo: Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

🏈 Your resident Sun Devil, here! College football kicks off next week and Axios Local is having some competitive fun with a bracket to see which university has the best gameday traditions.

Driving the news: Today we face San Diego State University. They have a football team? Could have fooled us.

  • Vote here by noon on Monday to get us to the next round where maybe we'll face a real football school. 💅

My favorite tradition: Beating UofA. Just kidding — kind of. 😂

But, seriously: There are too many good ones to pick a favorite, like:

