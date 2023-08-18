Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's the weekend!

If you're looking for something fun to do, we've got some suggestions:

When and where: Saturday at 12:30 and 7:30pm, and Sunday at 12:30pm | Desert Diamond Arena

Details: Check out monster truck competitions and battles, along with dance parties, light shows and toy giveaways. Come early for the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party.

Cost: Tickets start at $30. Kids under 2 are free.

When and where: Saturday at 10am | WestWorld of Scottsdale

Details: Dog races, photo ops, a stunt show, trick contests, prizes, food and drinks, and more.

Cost: Free!

When and where: Saturday at 10pm | Crescent Ballroom

Details: West Coast vs. East Coast hip hop, featuring DJ Rikkie Tee. Ages 21 and up welcome.

Cost: Free!