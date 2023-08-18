Check out monster trucks, dogs and old school hip-hop this weekend in Phoenix
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party
When and where: Saturday at 12:30 and 7:30pm, and Sunday at 12:30pm | Desert Diamond Arena
Details: Check out monster truck competitions and battles, along with dance parties, light shows and toy giveaways. Come early for the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party.
Cost: Tickets start at $30. Kids under 2 are free.
Dog Fun Festival
When and where: Saturday at 10am | WestWorld of Scottsdale
Details: Dog races, photo ops, a stunt show, trick contests, prizes, food and drinks, and more.
Cost: Free!
Memory Lane: Old School Hip-Hop All Night
When and where: Saturday at 10pm | Crescent Ballroom
Details: West Coast vs. East Coast hip hop, featuring DJ Rikkie Tee. Ages 21 and up welcome.
Cost: Free!
