Check out monster trucks, dogs and old school hip-hop this weekend in Phoenix

Jeremy Duda
It's the weekend!

If you're looking for something fun to do, we've got some suggestions:

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

When and where: Saturday at 12:30 and 7:30pm, and Sunday at 12:30pm | Desert Diamond Arena

Details: Check out monster truck competitions and battles, along with dance parties, light shows and toy giveaways. Come early for the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party.

Cost: Tickets start at $30. Kids under 2 are free.

Dog Fun Festival

When and where: Saturday at 10am | WestWorld of Scottsdale

Details: Dog races, photo ops, a stunt show, trick contests, prizes, food and drinks, and more.

Cost: Free!

Memory Lane: Old School Hip-Hop All Night

When and where: Saturday at 10pm | Crescent Ballroom

Details: West Coast vs. East Coast hip hop, featuring DJ Rikkie Tee. Ages 21 and up welcome.

Cost: Free!

