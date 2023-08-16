Hot homes: 2 new Phoenix listings starting at $725K
Welcome back to Hot Homes!
We've got two great Phoenix houses for your perusing:
406 N 12th St. — $725,000
Why we love it: It's hard to find a home with this square footage so close to the amenities of downtown.
Neighborhood: Garfield
Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,601 square feet
Listing agent: Camille Hartmetz with HomeSmart
Features: Quartz countertops, new paint, dual-paned windows, 9-foot ceilings and luxury vinyl plank flooring.
9315 S 13th Way — $1,195,000
Why we love it: Mountain views for days. 😍
Neighborhood: South Phoenix
Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 4,625 square feet
Listing agent: Tammy Chapman with Visionary Properties
Features: Tile flooring, 4-car tandem garage, surround sound, chef's kitchen, walk-in closet, glass-enclosed rain shower and artificial turf.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.