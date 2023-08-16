36 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 2 new Phoenix listings starting at $725K

Jessica Boehm

406 N. 12th St. Photo: Courtesy of Camille Hartmetz with HomeSmart

Welcome back to Hot Homes!

We've got two great Phoenix houses for your perusing:

406 N 12th St. — $725,000

Why we love it: It's hard to find a home with this square footage so close to the amenities of downtown.

Neighborhood: Garfield

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,601 square feet

Listing agent: Camille Hartmetz with HomeSmart

Features: Quartz countertops, new paint, dual-paned windows, 9-foot ceilings and luxury vinyl plank flooring.

A living room.
406 N 12th St. Photo: Courtesy of Camille Hartmetz with HomeSmart
A bedroom
406 N 12th St. Photo: Courtesy of Camille Hartmetz with HomeSmart
A backyard.
406 N 12th St. Photo: Courtesy of Camille Hartmetz with HomeSmart

9315 S 13th Way — $1,195,000

Why we love it: Mountain views for days. 😍

Neighborhood: South Phoenix

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 4,625 square feet

Listing agent: Tammy Chapman with Visionary Properties

Features: Tile flooring, 4-car tandem garage, surround sound, chef's kitchen, walk-in closet, glass-enclosed rain shower and artificial turf.

A home.
9315 S 13th Way. Photo: Courtesy of Tammy Chapman with Visionary Properties
An open concept living room and kitchen.
9315 S 13th Way. Photo: Courtesy of Tammy Chapman with Visionary Properties
An office.
9315 S 13th Way. Photo: Courtesy of Tammy Chapman with Visionary Properties
A backyard with mountain views.
9315 S 13th Way. Photo: Courtesy of Tammy Chapman with Visionary Properties
