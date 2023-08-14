You have to make $564K to be in the 1% in Arizona

Data: SmartAsset; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

So you wanna be in the 1% of income earners? That'll require you to make $564,000 in Arizona, according to a recent SmartAsset analysis of IRS tax filer data.

That's almost $100,000 less than the national household figure of $652,657.

The big picture: The top 1% of U.S. families by wealth held more than a third of the country's total wealth in 2019, the Congressional Budget Office reported last year.

Meanwhile, "families in the bottom half ... held only 2% of total wealth" in 2019, per the CBO report.

Zoom out: Nationally, joining the 1% club is most expensive in Connecticut, where residents need to make at least $952,902 to be a member.