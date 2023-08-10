1 hour ago - Things to Do

How to celebrate hip-hop's 50th anniversary in Phoenix this weekend

Jessica Boehm
Friday marks hip-hop's 50th birthday, and the Valley has several ways to celebrate.

3rd Annual Grassrootz Hip-Hop Celebration

When and where: Friday at 6pm to Saturday at 10pm | Grassrootz Bookstore

Details: This two-day event at the bookstore in the Afrisoul Marketplace will feature an array of Black and Indigenous-owned businesses, panel discussions, youth activities and performances by Umar The Successor, Jarmel Reece and Arian Nicole.

Cost: $20 in advance or $30 at the door, kids are free

Celebrate Hip-Hop

When and where: Saturday and Sunday 9am-5pm | Musical Instrument Museum

Details: The museum will have dance workshops, performances, crafts and more.

Cost: Included with museum admission

Hip-Hop Fitness Class

When and where: Sunday 2-3pm | Crossfit Mesa

Details: The "Fitness Diva" promises a high-intensity dance workout to hip-hop tunes and a chance to connect with "incredible women who inspire and empower."

Cost: Free!

