Things to do in Phoenix this weekend | Aug. 4-6
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
When and where: Friday at 7:30pm | Footprint Center
Details: Catch Rod the Mod and Cheap Trick for a night of '70s rock 'n' roll.
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Dog Haus Chandler Grand Opening
When and where: Saturday 8am to Sunday at 2am | Dog Haus Biergarten Chandler
Details: Celebrate the new location with a DJ, swag giveaways and beer tastings. The first 250 people will get a free breakfast burrito. Text "CHANDLER HAUS PARTY" to 833-440-1110 to get a free hot dog after 11am.
Cost: Free!
Disco in the Desert
When and where: Saturday, 8-11pm |The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
Details: Dance the night away in Studio 54 form at this '70s nostalgia party.
Cost: Tickets start at $55
