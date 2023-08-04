Things to do in Phoenix this weekend | Aug. 4-6

Share on email (opens in new window)

"Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend."

And we've found some fun for you:

When and where: Friday at 7:30pm | Footprint Center

Details: Catch Rod the Mod and Cheap Trick for a night of '70s rock 'n' roll.

Cost: Tickets start at $35

When and where: Saturday 8am to Sunday at 2am | Dog Haus Biergarten Chandler

Details: Celebrate the new location with a DJ, swag giveaways and beer tastings. The first 250 people will get a free breakfast burrito. Text "CHANDLER HAUS PARTY" to 833-440-1110 to get a free hot dog after 11am.

Cost: Free!

When and where: Saturday, 8-11pm |The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Details: Dance the night away in Studio 54 form at this '70s nostalgia party.

Cost: Tickets start at $55