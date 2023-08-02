Hot homes: 3 central Phoenix homes on the market from $799K
Welcome to Hot Homes, a new feature showcasing some of the Valley's sizzling residential real estate listings.
- This week, we have three central Phoenix stunners to share with you:
2819 North 8th Ave. — $799,000
Why we love it: There's exposed brick everywhere and a casita that could serve as a private office or guest space.
Neighborhood: Encanto Manor
Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2,382 square feet
Listing agent: Lisa Murphy with HomeSmart
Features: Exposed beams, high ceilings, artificial turf, covered patio and a gated private alley.
1359 East Weldon Ave. — $799,000
Why we love it: The backyard has a solar-heated diving pool, covered patio, lime and limequat trees.
Neighborhood: Longview Acres
Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,032 square feet
Listing agent: Maria Lopez with My Home Group
Features: Split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, farmhouse sink, quartz counters, solar panels and custom blinds.
533 West Palm Lane — $925,000
Why we love it: The charming Tudor style is upgraded with new-age amenities like a chef's kitchen and casita.
Neighborhood: Willo
Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,140 square feet
Listing agent: Chaz and Kayla Fertal with Launch Powered by Compass
Features: Walnut kitchen counters, 36-inch KitchenAid gas range with stainless hood vent, basement storage, a tree-shaded paver patio and irrigated planting beds.
