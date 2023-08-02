29 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 3 central Phoenix homes on the market from $799K

Jessica Boehm
An open-concept house with exposed brick.

2819 North 8th Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Lisa Murphy with HomeSmart

Welcome to Hot Homes, a new feature showcasing some of the Valley's sizzling residential real estate listings.

  • This week, we have three central Phoenix stunners to share with you:

2819 North 8th Ave. — $799,000

Why we love it: There's exposed brick everywhere and a casita that could serve as a private office or guest space.

Neighborhood: Encanto Manor

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2,382 square feet

Listing agent: Lisa Murphy with HomeSmart

Features: Exposed beams, high ceilings, artificial turf, covered patio and a gated private alley.

The outside of a brick home.
2819 North 8th Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Lisa Murphy with HomeSmart
A kitchen with brick.
2819 North 8th Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Lisa Murphy with HomeSmart
A bathroom with brick.
2819 North 8th Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Lisa Murphy with HomeSmart

1359 East Weldon Ave. — $799,000

Why we love it: The backyard has a solar-heated diving pool, covered patio, lime and limequat trees.

Neighborhood: Longview Acres

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,032 square feet

Listing agent: Maria Lopez with My Home Group

Features: Split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, farmhouse sink, quartz counters, solar panels and custom blinds.

A house.
1359 East Weldon Ave. Photo: Courtesy of My Home Group Real Estate
A pool in a backyard.
1359 East Weldon Ave. Photo: Courtesy of My Home Group Real Estate
A kitchen.
1359 East Weldon Ave. Photo: Courtesy of My Home Group Real Estate
A bathroom.
1359 East Weldon Ave. Photo: Courtesy of My Home Group Real Estate

533 West Palm Lane — $925,000

Why we love it: The charming Tudor style is upgraded with new-age amenities like a chef's kitchen and casita.

Neighborhood: Willo

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,140 square feet

Listing agent: Chaz and Kayla Fertal with Launch Powered by Compass

Features: Walnut kitchen counters, 36-inch KitchenAid gas range with stainless hood vent, basement storage, a tree-shaded paver patio and irrigated planting beds.

A Tudor style home.
533 West Palm Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Chaz and Kayla Fertal with Launch Powered by Compass
A kitchen.
533 West Palm Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Chaz and Kayla Fertal with Launch Powered by Compass
A living room.
533 West Palm Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Chaz and Kayla Fertal with Launch Powered by Compass
An outdoor garden.
533 West Palm Lane. Photo: Courtesy of Chaz and Kayla Fertal with Launch Powered by Compass
