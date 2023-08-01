Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The slightly milder temperatures in Phoenix Monday and Tuesday will be short lived, the National Weather Service forecasts.

State of play: We are expected to climb back up to a high of 110° by Thursday and could hit 115° by the weekend, NWS Phoenix meteorologist Austin Jamison told Axios Phoenix.

While it's too soon to predict whether we will have another heat wave of the caliber and length of July's, Jamison said, the region will return to "high heat risk" by Friday.

Why it matters: Last month brought historically uncomfortable and dangerous heat to the Valley. The quick return to similar temperatures could spell an equally hazardous August.

25 people had died of heat-associated causes as of July 22, and the county is investigating another 249 suspected heat deaths. The county medical examiner last week deployed extra refrigerated body storage in anticipation of hitting its morgue capacity, Arizona's Family reported.

Local hospitals are reporting a surge in burn cases from people falling on scorching asphalt, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: Phoenix in July became the first major city in the country to reach an average monthly temperature higher than 100°. We saw 31 straight days of high temperatures above 110°.

Reality check: Arizona's heat wave and similar hot stretches around the world this summer would have been "virtually impossible" in a world without human-driven climate change, according to new data published last week.

1 big bummer: Phoenix has gone 132 days without measurable rainfall, putting us on track for a below-average monsoon season, Jamison said.