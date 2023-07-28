Your weekend in Phoenix, planned | July 28-30
Don't let the heat ruin your weekend!
Here are some downtown events to keep you busy:
Taylor Swift Laser Show
When and where: Friday, 5:13, 6:13 and 7:13pm | Arizona Science Center
Details: You'll be enchanted when you see the science center's planetarium come to life with Taylor Swift's biggest hits.
Cost: $5.13, plus after-hours general admission
Jurassic World Live Tour
When and where: Friday through Sunday, multiple showtimes | Footprint Center
Details: See the dinos from the iconic movie franchise come to life! Your ticket includes a pre-show experience to take photos with the dinosaurs and vehicles from "Jurassic World."
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Harry Potter's Birthday Bash
When and where: Saturday, 6:30pm | Found:Re Phoenix Hotel
Details: Mischief managed! Celebrate Harry's birthday with a five-course, wizard-themed dinner.
Cost: $89
