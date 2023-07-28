2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Your weekend in Phoenix, planned | July 28-30

Jessica Boehm
Animated illustration of calendar pages with neutral emojis on them being torn off, until you get to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which have smiling, sunglasses-wearing emojis on them with neon yellow waving lines.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Don't let the heat ruin your weekend!

Here are some downtown events to keep you busy:

Taylor Swift Laser Show

When and where: Friday, 5:13, 6:13 and 7:13pm | Arizona Science Center

Details: You'll be enchanted when you see the science center's planetarium come to life with Taylor Swift's biggest hits.

Cost: $5.13, plus after-hours general admission

Jurassic World Live Tour

When and where: Friday through Sunday, multiple showtimes | Footprint Center

Details: See the dinos from the iconic movie franchise come to life! Your ticket includes a pre-show experience to take photos with the dinosaurs and vehicles from "Jurassic World."

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Harry Potter's Birthday Bash

When and where: Saturday, 6:30pm | Found:Re Phoenix Hotel

Details: Mischief managed! Celebrate Harry's birthday with a five-course, wizard-themed dinner.

Cost: $89

