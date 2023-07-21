Check out Barbie-themed events in the Valley this weekend
It's the weekend — and more importantly, it's Barbenheimer day!
Driving the news: The hyped and hotly anticipated movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" premiere Friday.
- In addition to double features for those who want to see both, there are events across the Valley celebrating the big opening day.
- Sadly, we're unaware of any Oppenheimer-themed cocktails or parties, but we'll keep our eyes peeled.
Barbie's Dream Bar
When and where: Friday at 6pm | Tempe Marketplace
Details: "Sip, sizzle and sparkle" with an evening of cocktails, fashion and fun. Enjoy Barbie-themed cocktails from Dave & Buster's at a Barbie Dreamhouse-themed lounge. Win a $200 shopping spree in the best-dressed Barbie contest.
Ages: 21 and up
Cost: Free admission
Boozie Barbie Brunch
When and where: Saturday at 11am-1pm | 50 Shades of Rosé in Scottsdale
Details: Enjoy food, music from a special guest DJ, and a drink pouch from Girl About Town, which is hosting the event with Food by Frank.
Ages: 21 and up
Cost: $40
Barbie's Beach Party
When and where: Saturday, 9pm-2am | BS West in Scottsdale
Details: Hosted by The Drag Bus and featuring Bruno Alcantara of "RuPaul's Drag Show" pit crew. Enjoy drinks, music and more.
Cost: $15-$35
Barbie Movie Skate
When and where: Saturday, 7:30-10pm | USA's Skateland Mesa
Details: Roller skating, life-size Barbie box for photos, and a contest with a cash prize for the best Ken and Barbie costumes.
- Kids 17 and under need to be accompanied by an adult at least 25 years old.
Cost: $12 admission, $4.50 skate rental
If those don't make you want to go party, there's plenty of other Barbie-themed events and food-and-drink specials across the Valley.
