Check out Barbie-themed events in the Valley this weekend

Jeremy Duda
Illustration of Barbie doll hands reaching for a pink "admit one" ticket.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

It's the weekend — and more importantly, it's Barbenheimer day!

Driving the news: The hyped and hotly anticipated movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" premiere Friday.

  • In addition to double features for those who want to see both, there are events across the Valley celebrating the big opening day.
  • Sadly, we're unaware of any Oppenheimer-themed cocktails or parties, but we'll keep our eyes peeled.
Barbie's Dream Bar

When and where: Friday at 6pm | Tempe Marketplace

Details: "Sip, sizzle and sparkle" with an evening of cocktails, fashion and fun. Enjoy Barbie-themed cocktails from Dave & Buster's at a Barbie Dreamhouse-themed lounge. Win a $200 shopping spree in the best-dressed Barbie contest.

Ages: 21 and up

Cost: Free admission

Boozie Barbie Brunch

When and where: Saturday at 11am-1pm | 50 Shades of Rosé in Scottsdale

Details: Enjoy food, music from a special guest DJ, and a drink pouch from Girl About Town, which is hosting the event with Food by Frank.

Ages: 21 and up

Cost: $40

Barbie's Beach Party

When and where: Saturday, 9pm-2am | BS West in Scottsdale

Details: Hosted by The Drag Bus and featuring Bruno Alcantara of "RuPaul's Drag Show" pit crew. Enjoy drinks, music and more.

Cost: $15-$35

Barbie Movie Skate

When and where: Saturday, 7:30-10pm | USA's Skateland Mesa

Details: Roller skating, life-size Barbie box for photos, and a contest with a cash prize for the best Ken and Barbie costumes.

  • Kids 17 and under need to be accompanied by an adult at least 25 years old.

Cost: $12 admission, $4.50 skate rental

If those don't make you want to go party, there's plenty of other Barbie-themed events and food-and-drink specials across the Valley.

