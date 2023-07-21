Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's the weekend — and more importantly, it's Barbenheimer day!

Driving the news: The hyped and hotly anticipated movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" premiere Friday.

In addition to double features for those who want to see both, there are events across the Valley celebrating the big opening day.

Sadly, we're unaware of any Oppenheimer-themed cocktails or parties, but we'll keep our eyes peeled.

When and where: Friday at 6pm | Tempe Marketplace

Details: "Sip, sizzle and sparkle" with an evening of cocktails, fashion and fun. Enjoy Barbie-themed cocktails from Dave & Buster's at a Barbie Dreamhouse-themed lounge. Win a $200 shopping spree in the best-dressed Barbie contest.

Ages: 21 and up

Cost: Free admission

When and where: Saturday at 11am-1pm | 50 Shades of Rosé in Scottsdale

Details: Enjoy food, music from a special guest DJ, and a drink pouch from Girl About Town, which is hosting the event with Food by Frank.

Ages: 21 and up

Cost: $40

When and where: Saturday, 9pm-2am | BS West in Scottsdale

Details: Hosted by The Drag Bus and featuring Bruno Alcantara of "RuPaul's Drag Show" pit crew. Enjoy drinks, music and more.

Cost: $15-$35

When and where: Saturday, 7:30-10pm | USA's Skateland Mesa

Details: Roller skating, life-size Barbie box for photos, and a contest with a cash prize for the best Ken and Barbie costumes.

Kids 17 and under need to be accompanied by an adult at least 25 years old.

Cost: $12 admission, $4.50 skate rental

If those don't make you want to go party, there's plenty of other Barbie-themed events and food-and-drink specials across the Valley.