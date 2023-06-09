Phoenix ranks below average for public pickleball access

Data: Trust for Public Land; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Phoenix is well behind other cities when it comes to public pickleball courts per capita, according to the Trust for Public Land (TPL), a pro-parks nonprofit.

The intrigue: That's sort of hard to believe, given Phoenix-area retirement communities were some of the earliest adopters of the popular sport.

What's happening: Many of our pickleball facilities aren't at public parks — they're either in private HOA communities or pay-to-play indoor facilities, like the new "Picklemall" coming to Arizona Mills later this summer.

The big picture: The 100 biggest U.S. cities have seen a sixfold increase in the number of public pickleball courts since 2017 — from 420 to 2,788. But municipal leaders say they still can't come close to meeting demand from pickleheads.

There's now about one pickleball court for every 24,000 residents in these cities.

Zoom in: Cities are in a love/hate relationship with pickleball.