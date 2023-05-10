2 hours ago - Things to Do
How to see Rod Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Jason Aldean and more for $25
Here's a perfect excuse to add another concert to this year's plans:
What's happening: Live Nation's annual Concert Week starts Wednesday, offering $25 tickets with no extra fees to nearly 4,000 shows nationwide.
- The sale starts at 7am.
How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek.
- Pick one and search for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.
Participating local shows include:
- Janet Jackson, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre | June 7
- Bryan Adams, Footprint Center | July 25
- Rod Stewart, Footprint Center | Aug. 4
- Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre | Aug. 23
- Jason Aldean, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre | Oct. 5
- The All-American Rejects, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre | Oct. 7
- Macklemore, Arizona Financial Theatre | Oct. 17
1 big bummer: Not all of the advertised artists are offering cheap tickets to their Phoenix shows.
- $25 tickets are available in other cities for both Shania Twain and Sting shows, but you'll have to shell out a minimum of $90 to see them here.
