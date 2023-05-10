Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Rod Stewart is one of the acts you could see for $25. Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage via Getty Images

Here's a perfect excuse to add another concert to this year's plans:

What's happening: Live Nation's annual Concert Week starts Wednesday, offering $25 tickets with no extra fees to nearly 4,000 shows nationwide.

The sale starts at 7am.

How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek.

Pick one and search for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.

Participating local shows include:

1 big bummer: Not all of the advertised artists are offering cheap tickets to their Phoenix shows.