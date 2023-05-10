2 hours ago - Things to Do

How to see Rod Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Jason Aldean and more for $25

Jessica Boehm
Rod Stewart performing on stage.

Rod Stewart is one of the acts you could see for $25. Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage via Getty Images

Here's a perfect excuse to add another concert to this year's plans:

What's happening: Live Nation's annual Concert Week starts Wednesday, offering $25 tickets with no extra fees to nearly 4,000 shows nationwide.

  • The sale starts at 7am.

How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek.

  • Pick one and search for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.

Participating local shows include:

1 big bummer: Not all of the advertised artists are offering cheap tickets to their Phoenix shows.

  • $25 tickets are available in other cities for both Shania Twain and Sting shows, but you'll have to shell out a minimum of $90 to see them here.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more