It's almost the weekend and today's Cinco de Mayo. Here are the places to party:

Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center: ALAC's first Cinco de Mayo block party will be Friday from 4 to 10pm at 147 E. Adams St. Admission is free.

Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival: Sunday beginning at noon at First and Washington streets. Tickets are $5 before 5pm, $10 thereafter, and free for kids 10 and younger.

Aunt Chilada's: Doors open at 11am today at 7330 N. Dreamy Draw Drive, and admission is free until 2pm, when the cover charge is $15. 21 and over.

Cinco de Mayo Street Fair & Car Show: Old School City’s annual street fair and car show runs 3-10pm on Sunday at 6062 S. Central Ave. Admission is free.

Scottsdale Taco & Tequila Crawl: Party in Old Town Scottsdale on Saturday, 2-8pm, starting at 295 E. Stetson Dr. Tickets are $20.

Cinco de Chandler: Starting at 3pm today and 10am Saturday, the party goes all night, with a kids zone on Saturday from 10am-2pm, at Ghett' Yo' Taco, 241 S. Oregon St. $25 for adults, $5 for kids 7-17.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta: Gates open at 4pm and the party goes until midnight at Hidden Lake in Buckeye. Admission is $5.

There are plenty of other Cinco de Mayo festivities this weekend, so if none of these events interest you, check out other events around the Valley.