Phoenix unveils Hans Hughes Memorial Bikeway to honor ambassador

Jessica Boehm
A group of people around a sign that says, "Hans Hughes Memorial Bikeway."

Hans Hughes' family joined Mayor Kate Gallego (far right) and Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari (second from left) at an unveiling of the "Hans Hughes Memorial Bikeway" in downtown Phoenix. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

The city of Phoenix unveiled a memorial bikeway to honor former Downtown Phoenix Inc. ambassador Hans Hughes Tuesday.

Details: Hughes, a beloved member of the downtown community known for his long blond hair and bright orange polo, was hit by a drunk driver while riding his bike near First and Fillmore streets in August 2021. He died of his injuries about a month later.

What's happening: The city revamped Fillmore Street between Central Avenue and Seventh Street last spring to decrease vehicle traffic lanes and add protected bike lanes.

  • On Tuesday, Hughes' family and former colleagues joined Mayor Kate Gallego and Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari to celebrate the installation of a "Hans Hughes Memorial Bikeway" sign near where he was struck.

What's next: Gallego and Ansari said Phoenix will continue to make road safety improvements to curb pedestrian and cyclist deaths.

What they're saying: "Thank you for remembering him and giving back the love that he so openly shared with everyone," Hughes' sister Hana Kuykendall said.

