1 hour ago - Things to Do

Phoenix loves "Return of the Mack" and Bad Bunny, according to Shazam

Erin Davis
Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

In Phoenix, we're partying like it's 1996, apparently.

  • Mark Morrison's 1990s earworm "Return of the Mack" is one of the most Shazamed songs in Phoenix — an outlier compared to the rest of the country.

Catch up quick: Shazam is a mobile app that can identify songs by sharing a short audio clip with the program through your cell phone's speakers.

What's happening: Axios' Erin Davis took the 100 most-Shazamed songs in 96 cities across the U.S., identified by data provider Chartmetric, and determined the songs Shazamed in Phoenix more than anywhere else.

What we found: "Return of the Mack" is the 13th-most Shazamed song in Phoenix, but ranks 88th nationally.

  • Bad Bunny track "Dakiti" featuring Jhay Cortez and "MAMIII" by Becky G and Karol G were also more popular here than the rest of the country, per our analysis

Between the lines: Chartmetric also found Phoenix's most Shazamed artists and music genres.

  • Top 10 artists: Drake, Goryeo Bone Denostaria, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Rhyma, Jose Antonio Corea el Rey de Nicaragua, Kanye West, Pepper's Children and Future.
  • Top genres: Hip-hop/rap, pop, Latin and R&B/soul.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more