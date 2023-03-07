Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

In Phoenix, we're partying like it's 1996, apparently.

Mark Morrison's 1990s earworm "Return of the Mack" is one of the most Shazamed songs in Phoenix — an outlier compared to the rest of the country.

Catch up quick: Shazam is a mobile app that can identify songs by sharing a short audio clip with the program through your cell phone's speakers.

What's happening: Axios' Erin Davis took the 100 most-Shazamed songs in 96 cities across the U.S., identified by data provider Chartmetric, and determined the songs Shazamed in Phoenix more than anywhere else.

What we found: "Return of the Mack" is the 13th-most Shazamed song in Phoenix, but ranks 88th nationally.

Bad Bunny track "Dakiti" featuring Jhay Cortez and "MAMIII" by Becky G and Karol G were also more popular here than the rest of the country, per our analysis

Between the lines: Chartmetric also found Phoenix's most Shazamed artists and music genres.