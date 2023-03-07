1 hour ago - Things to Do
Phoenix loves "Return of the Mack" and Bad Bunny, according to Shazam
In Phoenix, we're partying like it's 1996, apparently.
- Mark Morrison's 1990s earworm "Return of the Mack" is one of the most Shazamed songs in Phoenix — an outlier compared to the rest of the country.
Catch up quick: Shazam is a mobile app that can identify songs by sharing a short audio clip with the program through your cell phone's speakers.
What's happening: Axios' Erin Davis took the 100 most-Shazamed songs in 96 cities across the U.S., identified by data provider Chartmetric, and determined the songs Shazamed in Phoenix more than anywhere else.
What we found: "Return of the Mack" is the 13th-most Shazamed song in Phoenix, but ranks 88th nationally.
- Bad Bunny track "Dakiti" featuring Jhay Cortez and "MAMIII" by Becky G and Karol G were also more popular here than the rest of the country, per our analysis
Between the lines: Chartmetric also found Phoenix's most Shazamed artists and music genres.
- Top 10 artists: Drake, Goryeo Bone Denostaria, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Rhyma, Jose Antonio Corea el Rey de Nicaragua, Kanye West, Pepper's Children and Future.
- Top genres: Hip-hop/rap, pop, Latin and R&B/soul.
