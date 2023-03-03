Arizona Cardinals both fail on and off the field

Data: NFLPA; Table: Alice Feng/Axios

The Arizona Cardinals' woes aren't limited to the lackluster season they had on the field, according to a recent survey of NFL players.

Driving the news: The NFL Players Association sent a survey to each team's full roster last year asking them to grade their franchise on factors, including facilities, coaches, staff, travel and treatment of players' families.

About 1,300 players were surveyed with the goal of providing information "to not only help them make important career decisions, but also help raise standards across the league."

State of play: The results are in and they're not good for the Cards, which finished 31st of 32 franchises overall and got 5 F or F- grades.

Arizona ranked last for the worst-rated weight room, "which some players feel is a safety hazard," the survey said, and tied for last in three other categories — training room, treatment of families and food service/nutrition.

The Cards are among the 14 franchises that don't have a family room and 11 with daycare.

"The locker room does not have confidence that owner Michael Bidwill is willing to invest to upgrade the facilities, as he ranks the lowest in that category across the league," the survey said.

1 saving grace: Strength coaches was the only category where players gave the Cards organization an A.

The team ranked 16th when asked whether "strength coaching add(ed) to their success," which doesn't sound high, but the survey noted players on most teams gave high ratings to their strength coaches.

Arizona's highest ranking was in team travel, where it was tied for 12th, with a B+ grade.

The Cards also got a B+ in training staff, where they were tied for 22nd.

What they're saying: "The consistent sentiment in players’ responses was that ownership does not provide high quality workplace facilities, and Club policies reflected the lowest rate of confidence that current ownership is willing to invest to make upgrades," the survey stated.

The survey cited Arizona as the only club that charges players for their dinners.

The Arizona Republic reported it asked new head coach Jonathan Gannon for comment but had not received one.

Yes, but: It would be worse — Arizona still beat out the Washington Commanders.