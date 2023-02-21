2 hours ago - Things to Do

Two local breweries to try during Arizona Beer Week

Jessica Boehm
Rejoice, suds lovers! It's Arizona Beer Week.

  • The annual celebration is organized by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild to acknowledge the awesome local beer brewed across our state.

To celebrate, we're sharing our favorite places for a pint!

Jessica's pick: Wren House Brewing Co. serves everything from German-influenced pilsners to unique IPAs and oatmeal stouts.

  • They won a gold medal at last year's Great American Beer Festival.
  • I’m a big fan of their quaint taproom in the Phoenix Green Gables neighborhood and can't wait to visit their Prairie Patio in Prescott later this year.

Jeremy's pick: State 48 has something for everyone. Whether you're looking for more traditional options, like a lager, pilsner, porter or IPA, or a sip that’s a bit more adventurous, like a mango wheat, a blueberry ale or a dry-hopped saison, they've got you covered.

  • I love their Van Buren Belgian Blonde. Every brewery and beer shop in town is swimming in IPAs and dark beers, but it's hard to find a solid Belgian-style blonde ale. This one delivers.
  • I'm fond of the downtown Phoenix location, but you can check them out in Surprise, Glendale, Gilbert, north Phoenix and north Scottsdale as well.

Of note: Check out Beer Week events happening all over the state through the weekend.

