Two local breweries to try during Arizona Beer Week
Rejoice, suds lovers! It's Arizona Beer Week.
- The annual celebration is organized by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild to acknowledge the awesome local beer brewed across our state.
To celebrate, we're sharing our favorite places for a pint!
Jessica's pick: Wren House Brewing Co. serves everything from German-influenced pilsners to unique IPAs and oatmeal stouts.
- They won a gold medal at last year's Great American Beer Festival.
- I’m a big fan of their quaint taproom in the Phoenix Green Gables neighborhood and can't wait to visit their Prairie Patio in Prescott later this year.
Jeremy's pick: State 48 has something for everyone. Whether you're looking for more traditional options, like a lager, pilsner, porter or IPA, or a sip that’s a bit more adventurous, like a mango wheat, a blueberry ale or a dry-hopped saison, they've got you covered.
- I love their Van Buren Belgian Blonde. Every brewery and beer shop in town is swimming in IPAs and dark beers, but it's hard to find a solid Belgian-style blonde ale. This one delivers.
- I'm fond of the downtown Phoenix location, but you can check them out in Surprise, Glendale, Gilbert, north Phoenix and north Scottsdale as well.
Of note: Check out Beer Week events happening all over the state through the weekend.
