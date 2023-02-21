Rejoice, suds lovers! It's Arizona Beer Week.

The annual celebration is organized by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild to acknowledge the awesome local beer brewed across our state.

To celebrate, we're sharing our favorite places for a pint!

Jessica's pick: Wren House Brewing Co. serves everything from German-influenced pilsners to unique IPAs and oatmeal stouts.

They won a gold medal at last year's Great American Beer Festival.

I’m a big fan of their quaint taproom in the Phoenix Green Gables neighborhood and can't wait to visit their Prairie Patio in Prescott later this year.

Jeremy's pick: State 48 has something for everyone. Whether you're looking for more traditional options, like a lager, pilsner, porter or IPA, or a sip that’s a bit more adventurous, like a mango wheat, a blueberry ale or a dry-hopped saison, they've got you covered.

I love their Van Buren Belgian Blonde. Every brewery and beer shop in town is swimming in IPAs and dark beers, but it's hard to find a solid Belgian-style blonde ale. This one delivers.

I'm fond of the downtown Phoenix location, but you can check them out in Surprise, Glendale, Gilbert, north Phoenix and north Scottsdale as well.

Of note: Check out Beer Week events happening all over the state through the weekend.