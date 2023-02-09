Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Hosting a Super Bowl party with all the fixings is more expensive than last year, though prices didn't jump as much as in the 12 months before that.

By the numbers: Nationally, the cost of food items in the "meat, fish and eggs" and "fruits and veggies" categories were both up 8% year-over-year as of December 2022.

The price of many Super Bowl party staples in Phoenix has been steadily rising over the last few years, per the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick report.

Why it matters: As Phoenicians gear up for Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles matchup, prepare for your bank accounts to get sacked.

We zoomed in on a handful of food categories commonly found at Super Bowl parties, such as meat and alcohol:

In Phoenix, the price of items that fall under the fruits and vegetable umbrella saw the biggest jump, rising 11% year-over-year as of December 2022.

Alcoholic drinks were up 9%, while non-alcoholic drinks were up 5%.

The cost of meats, fish and eggs rose by 7%.

Zoom out: Nationally, prices for fruits and vegetables and meat, fish and eggs rose 8%, with alcohol prices rising 6% and non-alcoholic drinks going up by 13%.

Between the lines: Costs in three of the four categories we measured rose slower than in the previous year, as indicated by the downward trajectories on our graph.

Phoenix has gotten no such relief when it comes to booze — the one category where costs increased faster the preceding year.

Yes, but: Wingheads can breathe a sigh of relief.

The price of whole chicken wings was $2.65 nationally as of early January, down from $3.38 per pound during last year's Super Bowl, per U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Wings were outrageously expensive last year, but prices are coming back down thanks to increased supply, per Money.

Of note: Throwing a Super Bowl party is still probably far cheaper than actually going to the average NFL game, much less the Super Bowl.

Here's a look at average ticket prices across the country:

The big picture: This is another, more focused way to look at the broader grocery price inflation crisis — which, as Axios previously reported, has left some families struggling to put food on the table.