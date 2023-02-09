Delicious Dominican food cruises through central Phoenix

I was on my way to grab lunch the other day when I saw Sazón Típico, a food truck specializing in Dominican cuisine that reclaimed its old spot on the corner of Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road. I immediately scrapped my plans and stopped there instead.

What I ordered: I asked for recommendations and was told I should go for either the stew steak, the Dominican pizza or the pincho skewers with shrimp, sausage and plantains.

I went with the first option — deliciously seasoned chunks of beef with red onion and bell peppers in white rice.

I couldn't resist adding a cheese empanada, which was gooey, flakey and delightful.

Be smart: The truck's route keeps it in the area on Osborn or further up Seventh Avenue at Thunderbird Lounge.