Arizona Cardinals players offer prayers for Damar Hamlin after his cardiac arrest

A vigil at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills. Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals players are sending prayers to Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills tweeted Tuesday morning that Hamlin was in critical condition in the ICU.

What happened: Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter after making a tackle.

He was given CPR on the field before being taken away in an ambulance.

What they're saying: "The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please," Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted Monday night.

"Praying for you (Damar) Hamlin. Man s— is scary 🙏🏾🙏🏾 please be Ok," safety Budda Baker tweeted.

"Prayers up for Damar Hamlin and his family. This game should've been called, nobody is concerned about football right now…," quarterback Kyler Murray said in a tweet shortly before the NFL suspended the game.

Worth your time: Hamlin has distinguished himself as "a mature, outgoing, well-liked member" of the Bills organization, The Buffalo News writes in this profile of him.

1 heartwarming thing: A GoFundMe page Hamlin set up to raise money for a toy drive in his native Pennsylvania went viral following his injury.