Arizona Cardinals players offer prayers for Damar Hamlin after his cardiac arrest
Arizona Cardinals players are sending prayers to Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
- The Buffalo Bills tweeted Tuesday morning that Hamlin was in critical condition in the ICU.
What happened: Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter after making a tackle.
- He was given CPR on the field before being taken away in an ambulance.
What they're saying: "The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please," Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted Monday night.
- "Praying for you (Damar) Hamlin. Man s— is scary 🙏🏾🙏🏾 please be Ok," safety Budda Baker tweeted.
- "Prayers up for Damar Hamlin and his family. This game should've been called, nobody is concerned about football right now…," quarterback Kyler Murray said in a tweet shortly before the NFL suspended the game.
Worth your time: Hamlin has distinguished himself as "a mature, outgoing, well-liked member" of the Bills organization, The Buffalo News writes in this profile of him.
1 heartwarming thing: A GoFundMe page Hamlin set up to raise money for a toy drive in his native Pennsylvania went viral following his injury.
- People have donated more than $4.4 million. His goal was $2,500.
